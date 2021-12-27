Mets Morning News: Silent Day

Meet the Mets

Barred from featuring their current crop of all stars, the Mets crafted and shared a Mike Piazza-themed playlist on their YouTube.

Remember way back in the early months of 2021 when the Mets traded for and signed Francisco Lindor to a big extension? That was neat.

Around the National League East

Marlins legend Derek Dietrich is already in The Best Shape of His Life and looking for a team to bring him aboard for 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

Nearly two years after retirement, Troy Tulowitzki is only 37 years old and satisfied with his wife, a seven-year-old son, and an assistant coach job at the University of Texas.

The lull in activity had Jon Heyman doing some Strong Thinking about Sammy Sosa and David Ortiz.

With Major League Baseball paused, we have to rely on foreign leagues to make moves, such as the NPB’s Yomiuri Giants signing former White Sox Thyago Vieira and 2014 Yankees legend Zealous Wheeler.

Over in Korea, the KBO’s Kia Tigers signed Socrates Brito, which is pretty cool if you think about his name, right?

This Date in Mets History

Either you say happy birthday to David Aardsma, Addison Reed, and Rick Porcello, or I’m canceling New Year’s.