Meet the Mets

While there is still time for you to make your resolutions, Justin Toscano composed his top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for members of the Mets, from Jacob deGrom to Steve Cohen.

Buster Olney listed the first items on Buck Showalter’s to-do list. (Paywall Alert)

Jeff McNeil, who enjoys golf in his spare time, recently found misfortune on the golf course as his favorite driver cracked upon impact after striking the ball.

The Mets have promoted Director of Analytics Ben Zauzmer to Assistant GM.

With their continued inability to post about current players due to the lockout, the Mets shared the top moments of David Wright’s career.

What would have happened if Ken Griffey Jr. had accepted a trade to the Mets in 2000? Michael Clair provided a rough approximation of how things might have turned out.

Around the National League East

Fangraphs provided ZiPS projections for the 2022 Phillies.

Matt Snyder broke down Jimmy Rollins’ Hall of Fame candidacy.

Around Major League Baseball

Billy Martin was fired many times during his career (mostly as Yankees’ skipper), but it was the time he was canned because of a John Denver song (while managing the Rangers) that has to be the strangest.

Every wondered which player has the most walk-off home runs in MLB history? Well, Jason Catania has got an answer.

SNY’s Scott Thompson discussed whether the Yankees should make a run at free agent Kris Bryant when the lockout ends.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Christian Romo compiled The Hall of Very Good Mets: Great players for the franchise who were not quite accomplished enough to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday to beloved Met Benny Agbayani, who turns the big 5-0 today!