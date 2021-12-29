Meet the Mets

Deesha Thosar of the NY Daily News relived the top ten most memorable moments for the Mets during the 2021 season.

Utah Jazz star [cough] and hopeful future Knick [cough] Donovan Mitchell offered a lighthearted prediction for the 2022 Mets.

Around the National League East

One of the most acclaimed albums of 2021 was in part inspired by the singer’s crush on Ronald Acuña and her Braves fandom in general.

The Good Phight discussed Frangraphs’s ZiPS projections for the 2022 Phillies.

The Marlins have a number of options for bolstering their team by trading away some of their rotation depth.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year for his remarkable two-way performance during the 2021 season.

Who are the best remaining free agents at each position?

A lot of strange things happened this past season.

Dan Connolly of the Athletic offered his rationale for his Hall of Fame picks this year.

Former White Sox manager and Mets third baseman Robin Ventura is finishing up his bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University while serving as a student coach for the baseball team.

This Date in Mets History

The Amazins made one of their worst free agent signings in history on this date in 2009, inking outfielder Jason Bay to a four-year, $66 million contract.