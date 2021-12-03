 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2021-22 AAOP: The Champions

Congrats to our three winners!

By Lukas Vlahos

AAOP 2012

The 2021-22 Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest is over, and the community has selected the winners. We had 16 entries this year, which was pruned down to five finalists by a panel of Amazin’ Avenue staff members. A poll for these five were presented on Thursday last week, and voting closed Sunday evening. Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to everyone who took the time and effort to submit an AAOP!

First Place (50 Votes): AAOP: The Wreck of the Cohen MetsGMs by mzvalaren

Mr. Met and Noah Syndergaard High-Five Bobblehead
Bobbleheadhall.com

Second Place (48 votes): AAOP: Making The Tough Calls by mattsbrew

Amed Rosario Bobblehead
Bobbleheadhall.com

Third Place (42 votes): AAOP: A New Hope, rebooted by Must End The Suffering Now

Thumb’s Down Guy Bobblehead
Bobbleheadhall.com

