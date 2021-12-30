Meet the Mets

As the players are locked out by the owners, the owners can more than afford to pay them what they are worth with Steve Cohen leading the way as the wealthiest owner in Major League Baseball.

With a disappointing season behind them and a new year on the horizon, the Mets can be optimistic heading into next season.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop took a look at prospect Jared Shuster.

Former Marlins were inducted into the Fish Stripes Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021.

Any team looking to offload a large contract could find a trade partner in the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after eleven seasons with the club.

Quite a few stars struggled last season, including many of the Mets, but which ones are most likely to rebound next year?

Whenever the lockout ends, Carlos Correa and Kris Bryant will be the two top free agents available on the market.

Todd Helton most likely won’t get inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, but he has seen quite a jump in his third year on the ballot.

In their final years on the ballot, it is also looking likely that Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, and Roger Clemens will also not be heading to Cooperstown.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1969, Mets GM Johnny Murphy suffered a heart attack and would later pass away just two months after the team he built won the World Series.