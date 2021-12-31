Mets Morning News: Last ups

Meet the Mets

Juan Soto’s little brother Elián Soto plans on signing with the Mets in July of 2022.

The Athletic listed nine prospects that can help the Mets next season.

Around the National League East

Now that Kyle Seager has retired, the three active players with the most games played without a playoff appearance can place much of that blame on the Phillies.

Jordan Ritter Conn wrote a stirring piece on Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek.

Federal Baseball recalled Juan Soto’s magical second-half run.

Around Major League Baseball

Craig Calcaterra revealed his yearly ranking of the most handsome managers in MLB. In my opinion, there isn’t much sizzle in this frying pan.

The Athletic answered some lockout questions.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 60th birthday to West Covina’s own Rick Aguilera!