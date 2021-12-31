Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 85: 2021 Music Recap

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

Every week, Brian and Chris pick albums to recommend for your hours spent not watching or obsessing about the Mets, and once a year, they dedicate an entire episode to recommending some new music. This is that episode! Each host picks 5 albums they really enjoyed this year to cap off another year of new music. We’ve also put together a Spotify playlist so you can check out a sampling of the picks right here.

Chris’s Picks:

Parquet Courts - Sympathy for Life

Steve Gunn - Other You

Amyl and the Sniffers - Comfort to Me

Dinosaur Jr - Sweep It Into Space

Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

Brian’s Picks:

Aeon Station - Observatory

Colleen Green - Cool

SiP / Prezzano - SiP / Prezzano

Lou Barlow - Reason to Live

Low - Hey What

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.