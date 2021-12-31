Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 85: 2021 Music Recap

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.
Every week, Brian and Chris pick albums to recommend for your hours spent not watching or obsessing about the Mets, and once a year, they dedicate an entire episode to recommending some new music. This is that episode! Each host picks 5 albums they really enjoyed this year to cap off another year of new music. We’ve also put together a Spotify playlist so you can check out a sampling of the picks right here.
Chris’s Picks:
Parquet Courts - Sympathy for Life
Steve Gunn - Other You
Amyl and the Sniffers - Comfort to Me
Dinosaur Jr - Sweep It Into Space
Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
Brian’s Picks:
Aeon Station - Observatory
Colleen Green - Cool
SiP / Prezzano - SiP / Prezzano
Lou Barlow - Reason to Live
Low - Hey What
You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.
If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on the air, email the show at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com.
Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).
And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.
