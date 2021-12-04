Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo compiled some managerial candidates that the Mets may be interested in pursuing.

Buck Showalter is evidently one name who may be high on the front office’s list of options.

Astros bench coach Joe Espada may be another option, as he has worked with Billy Eppler previously when the two were with the Yankees.

It appears that Curtis Granderson’s name at least came up in some discussions about the options for the next manager, though he may not actually be a legitimate candidate for consideration.

Gil Hodges continues to be a candidate for Hall of Fame induction after being on the ballot more often than any other person in history.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop reviewed Mike Soroka’s lost 2021 season.

The Good Phight argued in favor of Dick Allen being added into the Hall of Fame.

Federal Baseball ranked pitcher Mason Thompson as the #10 prospect in the Nationals farm system.

The Marlins were unusually active in the days leading up to the lockout.

Around Major League Baseball

One of the consequences of the continued efforts to negotiate a new CBA is that the Major League Rule 5 draft has been postponed.

As the owners and players continue to be far apart on coming to a deal, one complication appears to be whether or not any rule changes should be a part of the discussions.

Grant Brisbee wrote about how the current negotiations are about making sure that all players get a fair shake rather than just the top ones.

Former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will be staying in Japan for another season after declining an opt-out in his deal with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

At the age of 38, free agent Zack Greinke is still interested in pitching (and potentially hitting as well).

Shakeia Taylor considered the Hall of Fame candidacy of Negro League player and Major League scout and coach Buck O’Neil.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos announced the winners of the 2021-2022 AAOP Contest.

Robert Wolff compared the signing of Max Scherzer to other noteworthy player acquisitions the Mets have made over their history.

This Date in Mets History

While the exact nature of the sale would wind up changing, the Wilpons first announced their intention to sell the Mets on this date in 2019.