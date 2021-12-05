Mets Morning News: Hodges’ Hall case

Meet the Mets

Bruce Bochy joins the list of managerial candidates rumored to be on the Mets’ radar.

Although Curtis Granderson’s name was brought up on Friday in connection with the Mets job, rumor has it he’s not interested.

The players who played with and for Gil Hodges are passionate about getting Hodges into the Baseball Hall of Fame. We will find out tonight at 6:00pm ET on MLB Network whether that will come to pass this year.

Greg Joyce of the Post reviews some moves that would turn a good Mets offseason into a great one.

Although Mets executives won’t say they had a clubhouse character problem last season, the new additions to the team are being touted for what they can do for clubhouse chemistry, writes Tim Healey of Newday.

Around the National League East

MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at the offseason outlook for the Philadelphia Phillies in the aftermath of a mediocre 2021 finish, despite an MVP season from Bryce Harper.

In a recent article in The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal called a Braves/Freddie Freeman reunion “no longer a slam dunk” and reported that the Braves have been in contact with former Athletics first baseman Matt Olsen as a contingency plan in case they are unable to seal the deal with Freeman after the lockout.

In the same article, Rosenthal reported that the Marlins are interested in Ketel Marte, but a trade was not close prior to the lockout and it is unclear how interested the Diamondbacks are in moving him.

Carter Kieboom needs to perform consistently at the major league level to show the Nationals he is the answer at third base.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Davidoff of the Post reviews the teams who will be facing the most pressure to act quickly once the lockout ends, including the Yankees and Dodgers.

Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos remain the top outfield free agents available and the former is rumored to be seeking a three-year, $60 million deal.

Daisuke Matsuzaka was surprised at his retirement ceremony by none other than Ichiro.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to beloved 2006 Met Cliff Floyd!