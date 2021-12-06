From Complex To Queens, Episode 145: Locked Out

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of the last night of Hanukkah (and Hanukkah in general), the team talks about the best performance of Jewish characters by Jewish actors in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, the team previews the upcoming Rule 5 Draft discusses the MLB owner lockout and the impact it is going to have on the upcoming 20222 minor league baseball season.

Following that, the team discusses some of the BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame ballots that have been trickling in. Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas review all 30 players who are on it this year and vote. We’re not sure who to send the official From Complex To Queens 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot to, but we’ve got it here waiting.

And, wrapping things up, the Wilponery of the Week!

