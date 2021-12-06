Mets Morning News: Score One for Old Gil

Meet the Mets

Nearly 50 years after his death and 35 opportunities later, Gil Hodges is finally a Hall of Famer.

As much as Gil Hodges’ induction is a cause for celebration in fan circles, it is an even more momentous occasion for his widow and children.

Of course, there isn’t a plaque available quite yet, but Gil Hodges’ official Hall of Fame page and biography are on the National Baseball Hall of Fame website.

Following the announcement of his induction, the Mets compiled a collection of quotes from Steve Cohen, Hodges’ children, players under his managerial eye, and even a teammate.

Tigers legend Don Kelly and Rays coach Matt Quatraro are officially on the Mets’ radar for the managerial vacancy, but there are plenty of other names in the mix.

If you want something more verifiable, don’t worry, Billy Eppler talked about what he is looking for in a manager.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop’s season review of Charlie Morton was unsurprisingly glowing in just about every way possible.

Appearing in just as many World Series games as regular season games for the Braves, Dylan Lee is one of the most intriguing stories of the club’s 2021 season.

Around Major League Baseball

Unfortunately, the overdue honor came nearly seven years after his passing, but thanks to the Golden Era Committee, Minnie Minoso is finally a Baseball Hall of Famer.

Both alive to celebrate the honor, former teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were the third and fourth players elected to the Hall of Fame by the Golden Era Committee.

Surrounded by family and friends, the live reaction to the news of Oliva’s induction was posted by the Twins.

Another unfortunate exclusion while alive, Negro League legend, former Negro League Baseball Museum founder and chairman, the first African American coach in Major League Baseball history, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Buck O’Neil at long last has “National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee” before his name.

That Negro League Baseball Museum that he put so much of his heart into acted as a sort of campaign headquarters and celebrated the news appropriately.

The last of Sunday’s six Hall of Fame inductees was Buck Fowler, the first African American professional baseball player in history and originator of the Black barnstorming teams of the 20th century.

On the one down side of yesterday’s Hall of Fame news: Dick Allen, despite his recent passing, being one of the best hitters in the history of baseball, and endorsements from Willie Mays, Henry Aaron, and just about every other Hall of Famer alive, missed induction yet again by one vote.

Despite the snub, the Allen family remains hopeful and looks towards the future.

Though baseball has found itself paused, that only leaves more time for the offseason’s winners and losers to sit amongst their thoughts.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1989, Brooklyn native, and future captain, John Franco was traded to the Mets in exchange for Randy Myers.