Meet the Mets

The Mets are set to speak to four individuals for their managerial vacancy.

The Mets asked the Rays to interview bench coach Matt Quatraro, and Tampa Bay granted the club permission. Quatraro recently spoke with the Athletics about their managerial opening.

The Mets have also asked to speak with Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who is considered a ‘serious’ contender for the position.

The club has also reached out to Brad Ausmus, who has prior experience managing the Tigers and with the Angels. The club interviewed him via Zoom yesterday.

Ausmus joins a growing list that includes the aforementioned Quatraro and Espada, as well as Buck Showalter.

One former major league outfielder gave a ringing endorsement of Showalter’s credentials, as did a former Mets’ skipper.

The club is lining up candidates to fit an experienced mold, writes Ken Davidoff.

Tim Britton examined where the club’s roster stands at the start of the lockout. (Paywall Alert)

Ron Darling compared Max Scherzer coming to Queens late in his career with Tom Brady heading down to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers. We can only hope similar results will follow.

Justin Toscano discussed what the lockout means for the Mets and their rabid fanbase.

The Mets thanked Gil Hodges for his contributions to the franchise in a congratulatory video following the announcement that he had been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hodges’ family is understandably ecstatic following the revelation that he will be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Vin Scully congratulated the entire Hall of Fame class, giving special attention to Hodges’ election, which he called “delightful”.

A panel of MLB.com writers debated Billy Wagner’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

Around the National League East

Around Major League Baseball

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday to the pride of Whitestone, and saver of Johan Santana’s no-hitter, Mike Baxter! The former Mets outfielder turns 37 years old today.