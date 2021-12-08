Meet the Mets

Brittany Ghiroli writes that Buck Showalter should be the next manager of the Mets.

Jon Heyman says with 5 known candidates for the Mets manager position, no hire is expected to be announced this week.

Bob Geren, who was the bench coach when the Mets reached the World Series in 2015, is set to interview for the open managerial position this week.

Max Scherzer’s preference for manager is reportedly Buck Showalter.

Starling Marte has the chance to be the type of player the Mets have not had in a long time.

Around the National League East

Dick Allen’s son speaks out on his father’s latest snub from the Hall of Fame.

Mark Zuckerman wonders when the Nationals may call up their top prospect, Cade Cavalli.

Around Major League Baseball

Tim Kurkjian won the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for 2022 and Ken Rosenthal writes that Kurkjian deeply deserves the honor.

The Athletic looked into why it seems as if players hardly exist on MLB-owned media such as MLB.com and team pages.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1977 and 1978, Jon Matlack and Jerry Koosman were traded away by the Mets.