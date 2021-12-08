Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we are joined by investigative journalist Bradford William Davis and astrophysicist and baseball construction expert Dr. Meredith Wills to discuss Bradford’s recent article for Business Insider on Meredith’s study, which revealed that MLB used two different baseballs with two different performance profiles during the 2021 season.

We chat with Bradford and Meredith about the data, what it tells us, the reactions of players and others in baseball to this news, its impact on tensions between the league and the players in the context of the current lockout, and so much more. Video of our conversation—where you can see Meredith’s demonstrations with actual used game balls—is available on the Amazin’ Avenue Facebook page.

As we always do, we wrapped things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us, including our guests, talked about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen through the embedded player below.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow all of our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich), and Kellyanne Healey (@ellarebee). You can follow our guests Bradford William Davis (@BWDBWDBWD) and Dr. Meredith Wills (@Bbl_Astrophyscs). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!