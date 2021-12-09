UnforMETable, Episode 74: Pedro Feliciano

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

A 31st round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pedro Feliciano slowly and steadily worked his way through the minors and across several organizations before being acquired by the Mets in 2002.

Feliciano would be up and down in the minors—and overseas in Japan—before returning to the organization prior to the 2006 season. An adjustment to his delivery that he worked on with pitching coach Rick Peterson—turning to more of a three-quarters delivery—would help Feliciano develop into an effective reliever, particularly tough on lefties.

Feliciano would thrive and become a mainstay in the Mets bullpen from 2006 to 2010, leading the league in appearances three straight seasons as he would go on to record the second most appearances in franchise history for a pitcher behind John Franco. Feliciano was a presence and positive figure in the organization after his retirement until his tragic and untimely passing earlier this year at the age of 45.

If you’ve got an idea for a player to be featured on UnforMETable, let us know in the comments.

Make sure to follow Rob on Twitter (@WolffRR), and you can now follow the show, too (@unformetable). Tune in next week for another tale from the Mets’ past.