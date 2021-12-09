Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter had his first interview for the vacant managerial position and left a strong impression on Mets officials.

The veteran manager’s experience could be just what this team needs right now after having a rookie manager the past two seasons.

Showalter has previous experience managing in New York but this is now a new club with different expectations and he will need to prove he is the man for the job.

Former Pirates bench coach Don Kelly has reportedly withdrawn his name from consideration for manager.

The Mets selected pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo in the Rule 5 Draft.

GM Billy Eppler once stopped by a rec league softball game looking to shag fly balls when he was the assistant general manager of the Yankees.

Around the National League East

The Braves selected four players in the Rule 5 Draft, including Allan Winans from the Mets’ Double-A team.

The Marlins are without a centerfielder but what options do they have to upgrade the position?

Andrew McCuthen had a mixed year in his final season with the Phillies.

Revisit the time the Nationals signed Juan Soto as a teenager.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Rosenthal wrote what he thought the new collective bargaining agreement between the players and the league should look like.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was reportedly involved in a minor motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic but walked away okay.

Free agent southpaw Danny Duffy underwent surgery on his flexor tendon and will be out until at least June of next year.

Clint Frazier signed with the Chicago Cubs and is thrilled that he is no longer a Yankee.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 109 of A Pod of Their Own, Bradford William Davis and Dr. Meredith Wills discussed Major League Baseball’s two-ball problem.

Jacob deGrom was on track for a historic season before the injuries set in.

This Date in Mets History

Due to the high quality Denver schools, Mike Hampton headed west and signed with the Rockies on this date in 2000. The Mets of course also won while losing Hampton since the compensation pick they received would later be used to take a young David Wright.