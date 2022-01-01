Meet the Mets

A new year is now underway, which means it’s time for some New Year’s resolutions for the Mets.

The Amazins had a few memorable contributions to the list of most memorable New York sports moments of 2021, and there will hopefully be more to look forward to in 2022.

The Mets could potentially make Brandon Nimmo one of the rare lifelong Mets if they agree to a long-term extension with the outfielder.

New Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer opened up about his inability to pitch in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Braves this past postseason.

After reports indicated that the Mets would sign Elián Soto, brother of Juan Soto, the younger brother posted a workout video in which he was rocking some Mets gear.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight listed some of the top moments for the Phillies in 2021.

Talking Chop revisited some of the most popular articles on the site last year.

Around Major League Baseball

2022 is going to be an important year for Major League Baseball for a variety of different reasons.

Major League Baseball lost a lot of great figures in 2021.

Yesterday marked the anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s passing, which provided a good opportunity to remember some of the remarkable moments in the Hall of Famer’s legendary career.

MLB.com listed a top prospect for each team that has a chance to make their debut in 2022.

After the success of the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last year, Harold Reynolds is advocating for a similar game to take place at Hinchliffe Stadium, one of the last remaining Negro League ballparks, sometime in the future.

Some teams are heading into 2022 aiming for a World Series title, while others are fully playing the tanking game.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore recapped a year in music on the final 2021 episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

This Date in Mets History

Fernando Tatis (the one who played for the Mets, not his superstar son) celebrates a birthday today.