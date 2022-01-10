From Complex To Queens, Episode 150: The 2022 Top 25 Prospects List, Part I

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

It’s a new year and that means a new prospect list! Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas review the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospect list, offering their personal opinions, insight, thoughts, and points of view.

First up is RHP Robert Dominguez. After him, the discussion turns to RHP Levi David. After him, INF/OF Carlos Cortes. Following him, INF/OF Travis Blankenhorn. After him, RHP Junior Santos, Following him, RHP Brian Metoyer. After him, LHP Thomas Szapucki. Following him, LHP Josh Walker. And finally, last on today’s discussion, RHP Jose Butto.

