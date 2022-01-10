Mets Morning News: Empty House

Meet the Mets

The Padres denied the Mets’ request to interview Ryan Flaherty, their advance scout and development coach, for the vacant New York bench coach position. Kidnapping, though, remains on the table.

On the other side of the spectrum, Reds game planning and outfield coach, Jeff Pickler, removed himself from consideration for the bench coach role.

David Peterson and his wife Alex will be welcoming a baby boy into the world at some point later this year.

Even if you know everything about Yogi Berra, there’s always more for you to learn.

Around the National League East

As the Hall of Fame results draw near, perhaps it’s a good time to remember some solid Atlanta Braves who haven’t yet had their faces bronzed.

Around Major League Baseball

Rachel Balkovec, former Yankees minor league hitting coach, has been promoted to manager of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, making her the first female manager of an MLB-affiliated team.

Since none of the actual Los Angeles Angels could show up to Angels night at the Duck Pond, the team simply sent a scab monkey in their place.

Sure, they’d like a few upgrades here and there, but the Orioles are at no risk of leaving Baltimore or Camden Yards behind.

Though, speaking of migration, there are a handful of locations over the years that have come fairly close to capturing a major league team.

With baseball still paused, it provides a lot of time to think back about guys and the seasons they produced, such as David Ortiz in 2016.

Noted Handsome Guy and former manager with the Tigers and Angels, Brad Ausmus, will be joining Mark Kotsay’s Athletics staff as a bench coach.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, the Mets signed Mike Pelfrey to a four...you know what, this isn’t a good anniversary, let me try again. On this date in 2018, the Mets signed Jay Bruce to a three year con...tract...okay maybe this isn’t much better.