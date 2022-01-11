Meet the Mets

After the Padres denied the Mets permission to interview Ryan Flaherty, the Giants followed suit and denied New York permission to interview pitching coach Andrew Bailey for the bench coach position.

The team also checked in on Grand Canyon University head coach Andy Stankiewicz, but he chose to stay in his current role.

Buck Showalter continues striking out in search of his bench coach.

After a failed run for office, Bobby Valentine appears destined to return to Flushing as a special assistant to the front office.

Brandon Nimmo has left CAA and will now be represented by the Boras Corp.

Justin Toscano examined what the Opening Day roster might look like.

Anthony Franco looked at what’s on the docket for the remainder of the Mets’ offseason.

Fangraphs compiled their ZiPS projections for the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Nationals will land Elian Soto as an international free agent, after it was originally reported that the Mets had the inside track on signing Juan Soto’s younger brother. He will now reportedly join his brother in the Washington organization.

Talking Chop wrote about Braves free agent target Jorge Soler.

Around Major League Baseball

Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers answered some questions surrounding the current state of the lockout.

MLB and the Player’s Association are expected to discuss core economic issues within the next two weeks.

Bob Nightengale offered ten questions and predictions heading into the 2022 season.

The lockout is presenting a unique challenge for injured players.

Buster Olney ranked the top 10 MLB starters and relievers.

Bleacher Report explored some of MLB’s biggest “What If” trades of the this current millennium, including another rehashing of Griffey-to-the-Mets.

Apple, unsatisfied with their ever-growing, unlimited wealth, is in serious talks to broadcast Major League Baseball games.

Scott Boras explained the reasoning behind James Paxton’s deal with the Red Sox.

The Yankees have inked 30-year-old Manny Banuelos to a minor league deal. Banuelos was a Top 5 prospect in the Yankees’ system back in 2010, and has pitched for teams in China and Mexico over the past few years.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 150 of From Complex to Queens takes you through 25-17 on the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects list.

Meanwhile, Dominic Hamel came in at number 16 on the aforementioned list.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday to Rey Ordóñez, who turns 51 years old today!