On Tuesday evening the Mets announced that 1986 World Series champion and former captain Keith Hernandez will have his number retired in a ceremony at Citi Field on July 9.

Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Steve Gelbs all sent their congratulations to Keith in a video posted on Twitter, while Gelbs posted an additional clip of how Hernandez helped Gelbs in his first year as sideline reporter for SNY.

Sandy Alderson and Keith Hernandez will have a Zoom press conference today at at 1:30 to discuss the retiring of #17.

With #17 being retired, there are some other players who should be next in line to be honored.

Anthony DiComo looks at the top ten moments of Keith Hernandez’s career while John Harper looks at why Hernandez is so deserving of this honor.

Greg Prince of Faith and Fear in Flushing offers his thoughts on the number retirement.

If the DH does in fact come to the NL in 2022, the Mets have some options they could look to both internally and externally.

According to reports, the Mets have “honed” in on a bench coach, though the name is not yet known.

Tim Britton took stock of how Mets’ fans are feeling about the direction of the team.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight writes that the Phillies need to acquire either Bryan Reynolds or Cedric Mullins if they want to compete in 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and the MLBPA are set to meet on Thursday for the first time since early December resume core economic discussions with the goal of kickstarting discussions.

Joel Sherman writes that it’s time for the Yankees to update their outdated facial hair policy.

The Orioles are altering the dimensions of left-field at Camden Yards.

Dan Connolly writes how he has changed his mind at times when considering his Hall of Fame ballot.

Three-time World Series champion Jon Lester announced his retirement from baseball early Wednesday morning.

The Rays are mourning the loss of their bullpen catcher, Jean Ramirez, who was 29 years old.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in in 2009, the leadoff man for the 1999 Mets, Ricky Henderson was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.