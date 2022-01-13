Meet the Mets

Keith Hernandez spoke with the media about how honored he is to have his number retired by the organization.

He also mentioned that an Old Timer’s Day is in the works but Sandy Alderson said that all the details haven’t been worked out just yet.

Keith also chatted with Howie Rose and Wayne Randazzo to talk about how being traded to the Mets ended up being a blessing in his life.

Between retiring Hernandez’s number and bringing back Old Timer’s Day, the Mets are finally taking long-overdue steps in acknowledging their 60-year history.

After today’s media session with Hernandez, Tim Britton of The Athletic came up with 17 thoughts on the great number 17.

The organization has a few stars in their farm system currently but they most likely won’t reach the majors in 2022.

The Mets held their annual blood drive at Citi Field where fans received tickets to a game after donating much-needed blood.

Around the National League East

Is Andruw Jones a Hall of Famer?

On the surface Jimmy Rollins doesn’t seem like a Hall of Famer but with some digging into his career perhaps he is closer than fans realize.

Once the lockout ends, Josh Bell could be on the trading block for Washington but the better course of action would be to extend the first baseman.

Around Major League Baseball

Rachel Balkovec will be the first woman to manage in baseball, but she worked hard to break through the male-dominated sport.

With her promotion to manager of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, Rachel Balkovec has become a trailblazer for women in the sport.

Shohei Ohtani has become the face of Major League Baseball with his unique play on the baseball diamond which can help draw fans back to the sport.

Pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement after sixteen seasons in the big leagues.

The Twins will retire the number of Jim Kaat who was recently voted into Cooperstown by the Golden Days Era Committee.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Number 14 on Amazin’ Avenue’s prospect list is outfielder Jake Mangum.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday to World Series hero Kevin Mitchell!