Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 86: #17

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

Amid the lockout, there is a little bit of Mets news. First up, the team announced that they will be retiring Keith Hernandez’s #17 next summer. Brian and Chris discuss the import that Keith (and his mustache) have had on the franchise. Plus, we talk about the supposed return of an Old Timers’ Day for the Mets.

Next, we discuss the Mets’ coaching hires and give a brief update on the CBA negotiations.

Chris’s Music Pick:

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Live at Levitation ‘14 + ‘16

Brian’s Music Pick:

Various Artists - Trojan Explosion!

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.