Mets Morning News: Collective bargaining disagreement

Meet the Mets
The Mets signed reliever Stephen Nogosek to a minor league deal. Nogosek’s lone appearance for the Mets last season happened over three innings on July 20th in a 4-3 loss to the Reds.
Former Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Oswalt started fourteen games for the Mets over the past four seasons, twelve of those starts occurring in his rookie season in 2018.
Around the National League East
Pitcher List broke down Marlins’ pitcher Trevor Rogers’ potential contribution to the club.
Talking Chop defended Tim Hudson’s Hall-of-Fame worthiness.
The Good Phight suggested two breakout candidates for the Phillies next season.
Around Major League Baseball
Though the owners and players finally met, there is no deal as of yet nor a timeline to finish a deal.
The owners proposed a deal towards which the players reacted negatively. Some details from the proposal include:
- A raised minimum salary
- Rewards for clubs who curb service-time manipulation
- No change to the luxury-tax threshold
- No change to the length of team control
- Expanded playoffs
With the standoff continuing, many suspect an inevitable Spring Training delay.
The Athletic’s Andrew Baggerly profiled Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki as he scouts suitors for his slugging services.
This Date in Mets History
Happy 38th birthday to Mike Pelfrey!
