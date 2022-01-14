Mets Morning News: Collective bargaining disagreement

Meet the Mets

The Mets signed reliever Stephen Nogosek to a minor league deal. Nogosek’s lone appearance for the Mets last season happened over three innings on July 20th in a 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Former Mets pitcher Corey Oswalt signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Oswalt started fourteen games for the Mets over the past four seasons, twelve of those starts occurring in his rookie season in 2018.

Around the National League East

Around Major League Baseball

Though the owners and players finally met, there is no deal as of yet nor a timeline to finish a deal.

The owners proposed a deal towards which the players reacted negatively. Some details from the proposal include:

With the standoff continuing, many suspect an inevitable Spring Training delay.

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggerly profiled Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki as he scouts suitors for his slugging services.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy 38th birthday to Mike Pelfrey!