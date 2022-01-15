Meet the Mets

If the DH is indeed added to the National League next year, would Kyle Schwarber be a good target for the Amazins?

Former Mets pitcher Turk Wendell talked about his major league career while also offering his thoughts on the modern game.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop answered a number of questions from Braves fans, including about who might be a breakout player for Atlanta in 2022.

Longtime Marlins radio broadcaster Dave Van Horne has announced his retirement.

Nationals pitcher Seth Romero was arrested yesterday morning for driving while intoxicated.

Around Major League Baseball

Newsday’s Laura Albanese called for Hall of Fame ballots to be made public in an effort to increase transparency amongst the voters.

Baseball America broke down the proposal to add awards-based incentives to encourage teams to promote their top prospects earlier.

After a lengthy playing career, outfielder Melky Cabrera announced his retirement.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks are scheduled to play a spring training series in Las Vegas.

With the international signing period about to get underway, MLB.com ranked the top international prospect in each team’s farm system.

CBS Sports provided an overview of the international signing period, including a list of some of the top prospects and their expected destinations.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The minor league squad continued their ranking of the top prospects in the Mets’ farm system with 2021 draftee Calvin Ziegler coming in at #12.

Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore discussed the decision to retire Keith Hernandez’s number in the latest episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets coach Tom Robson, who made a significant impact on some of the Mets players on the late 90s/early 2000s squads, was born on this date in 1946.