Mets to hire Glenn Sherlock as bench coach

The Mets will be hiring Glenn Sherlock as Buck Showalter’s bench coach, according to Jon Heyman. Sherlock is no stranger to Citi Field or the Mets, as he served as the club’s third base coach in 2017 and 2018 and their first base coach in 2019.

Sherlock started with the Yankees and spent ten years within the organization, which included managing various clubs in their minor league system. Showalter, who managed the Yankees during Sherlock’s tenure in the Bronx, eventually brought him along to the Diamondbacks organization to serve as a minor league instructor.

Sherlock went on to spend the next 19 years of his major league career in Arizona before he eventually ended up in in Queens. He succeeded Tim Teufel as third base coach and also worked as a catching instructor before transitioning to first base coach in 2019. Since leaving Flushing, he has worked with the Pirates, where he has coached since 2020.

The Mets now have their manager, bench coach, first base coach (Wayne Kirby), third base coach (Joey Cora), and hitting coach (Eric Chavez) secured.