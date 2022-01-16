Mets Morning News: No sh*t, Sherlock

Meet the Mets

The Mets hired Glenn Sherlock to serve as their bench coach under Buck Showalter. Sherlock has been with the Mets in the past under Terry Collins and Mickey Callaway and also has been a coach for Showalter on the Yankees and Diamondbacks.

On International Signing Day, the Mets signed Dominican outfielders Simón Juan (for $1.9 million) and Willy Fañas (for $1.5 million). They also signed Dangelo Sarmiento, Jesus Baez, and Jeffry Rosa to lesser signing bonuses and 21 international free agents in total. They have just under $700,000 remaining in their bonus pool.

Jeff McNeil and his wife Tatiana are expecting their first child, due in July.

Around the National League East

The Nationals agreed to a deal with 17-year-old Cristhian Vaquero, who ranked second on the MLB’s Top 50 International Prospects list.

Michael Ajeto of Baseball Prospectus takes a look at Josiah Gray’s development and where there might be room for growth.

Fish Stripes published a list of the international free agents the Marlins signed on the first day of the international signing period.

Talking Chop took a look at Clayton Kershaw as a potential free agent target for the Braves.

The most notable signing the Braves made yesterday was Venezuelan shortstop Diego Benitez, ranked tenth on MLB’s Top 50 International Prospects list. He inked a $2.5 million deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman of the Post is pessimistic that the MLB season will start on time, given all that still needs to be done even after the lockout ends.

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com kept track of all the international signings across the league yesterday, with the Yankees and Nationals signing the top two available international free agents.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Our minors team ranks catcher Hayden Senger eleventh on Amazin’ Avenue’s Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Tim Teufel on this date in 1986.