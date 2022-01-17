From Complex To Queens, Episode 151: The 2022 Top 25 Prospects List, Part II

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

This is episode 151, and unlike Bacardi 151, From Complex To Queens will not be discontinued. Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas look back at some other discontinued drinks in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, the team goes over some minor Mets minor league news regarding a certain 16-year-old Dominican outfielder/infielder who has a very famous brother.

Following that, the team continues their discussion of the Amazin’ Avenue Mets Top 25 Prospects list. This week, they go over prospects 16 through 10, RHP Dominic Hamel, RHP Adam Oller, OF Jake Mangum, RHP Eric Orze, RHP Calvin Ziegler, C Hayden Senger, and INF/OF Jaylen Palmer.

Lastly, the Wilponery of the Week.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

