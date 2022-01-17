Mets Morning News: Slog

Meet the Mets

Unlike the last time the Mets had the highest payroll in the major leagues, they won’t be absolute garbage.

Former Mets Legend and minor league pitching coach since 2014, Royce Ring will be taking his talents to Korea as the Lotte Giants’ new pitching coordinator.

Around the National League East

While he’s a member of the New York Mets now, Max Scherzer signed his seven-year $210M deal with the Nationals eight years ago this week.

With their prospect rankings getting underway, Talking Chop looked at the guys who just missed out on inclusion in the top 30.

Around Major League Baseball

As a part of MLB Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day programming, Harold Reynolds is joined by Jerry Manuel, Dusty Baker, and Ron Washington to discuss being a part of the exclusive group of Black managers.

If one Juan Uribe walking around this Earth wasn’t enough for you, there is a Juan Uribe Jr. who has turned into a damn good international prospect.

There is never a bad time to remember the time Joel Youngblood recorded a hit for two different teams in one day.

A user on Reddit inadvertently discovered the identity of the one BBWAA member who didn’t check off Derek Jeter’s name on their Hall of Fame ballot.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2012, the Mets signed the dreaded Willie Harris to a one-year deal.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The Complex to Queens boys revealed their 10th best prospect in the 2022 Mets system.