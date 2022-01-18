Meet the Mets

Pat Ragazzo argued that the Mets made a big mistake by not bringing back Javier Báez.

SNY listed six prospects in the team’s farm system that could have an impact in 2022.

Former Mets reliever Royce Ring is joining the Lotte Giants of the KBO as their pitching coordinator. The lefty had coached in the Mets’ organization since 2015.

Brian DeLunas, who served as the club’s special projects coordinator, passed away on Sunday night, the team announced.

Around the National League East

The Phillies signed two more international free agents: Lou Helmig from Germany and Nikau Pouaka-Grego from Austria.

The Good Phight examined who might lead the Phillies in batting average next season.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored the Braves’ to-do list once the lockout ends.

Coco Crisp and Bill Mueller have joined the Nationals’ player development staff.

Around Major League Baseball

Manny Randhawa is tracking where things stand with the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. The final results will be announced on January 25 on MLB Network.

In advance of the reveal, Ken Davidoff debuted a series on the issues surrounding this writers’ ballot, beginning with PEDs.

Daryn Perry broke down the timeline of MLB’s most memorable events in 1972 and how it changed the game forever.

Bleacher Report picked a potential breakout star from each of the 30 MLB squads.

The Dominican Winter League finals began last night, with the best-of-7 series featuring Gigantes del Cibao and Estrellas Orientales.

If Keith Hernandez belongs in Cooperstown (he does), then Bob Klapisch believes that Yankees legend Don Mattingly also belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Francisco Liriano officially announced his retirement from baseball after a 14-year career.

Like all of us, Ray Sbarra has been bored during the lockout with no baseball news to keep him entertained. He decided to get his fix by drawing Mike Trout every day, and that hobby has now become an internet sensation.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 151 of From Complex to Queens takes you through 26-10 on the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects list.

Meanwhile, outfielder Alexander Ramirez came in at number 9 on the aforementioned list.

This Date in Mets History

Much like present-day locked out MLB, not much happened on this date in Mets history. No, really, look it up, there’s not even a birthday to speak of!