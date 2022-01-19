Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen embracing the Mets’ history is smart for all involved.

How will Robinson Cano fit in with the 2022 Mets?

Jim Bowden looks at what it could take for the Mets to trade for Josh Hader.

Around the National League East

Former Mets bench coach Dave Jauss has joined the Washington Nationals as their senior advisor for player development.

Why didn’t the Braves pay Freddie Freeman before the lockout started?

You can view the Marlins 2022 ZiPS projection here.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Rosenthal writes that the pressure is mounting for MLB, and they cannot afford to lose any regular season games this year.

Hamstring injuries were on the rise throughout the 2021 season.

Jaime Vieira worked her tail off to become the Blue Jays first female hitting coach writes Kaitlyn McGrath.

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has hired Scott Boras as his agent.

Ken Davidoff looks at how baseball’s analytics movement will have an impact on the 2022 Hall of Fame vote.

Being an assistant GM has become popular in front offices and is considered by some the best job to have in baseball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Nick Plummer came in at #8 in our Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022 list.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 72nd birthday to Jon Matlack!