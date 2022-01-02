Mets Morning News: What lies beyond the lockout?

Meet the Mets

According to reporting from Mike Puma of the Post, the Mets were in contact with Jeurys Familia prior to the lockout.

Robert Stock, who pitched nine innings for the Mets in 2021, but had his season curtailed by injury, is close to signing a deal with the Doosan Bears of the KBO.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated proposes five moves the Mets should make once the lockout ends, which include trading for some more starting pitching help and bolstering the bullpen.

Dan Reilly—the original Mr. Met—has passed away at the age of 83.

Around the National League East

Estevão Maximo of Beyond the Boxscore reviews the teams that Freddie Freeman has been linked to—that is, if he does leave Atlanta, which seems unlikely.

Talking Chop remembers members of the Braves organization who passed away in 2021, including, of course, the legendary Hank Aaron.

Around Major League Baseball

Newly released court documents reveal that the Yankees had “absolute distain” over the Staten Island Yankees’ Pizza Rat promotion in 2018.

The Padres have hired former Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta to serve as a special assistant to CEO Erik Greupner.

Sarah Langs determined that 1983 is the king of birth years as far as producing MLB talent.

MLB Trade Rumors published a list of MLB managers and front office executives whose contracts are up at the end of the 2022 season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 59th birthday, David Cone!