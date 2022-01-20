Mets Morning News

Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio all landed on Baseball America’s Top 100 list that ranks the best prospects in all of baseball.

In a shocking twist of events, Mets fans are actually optimistic heading into the 2022 season.

The Phillies were interested in hiring Ben Zauzmer away from the Mets as an assistant general manager so in an effort not to lose him the Mets promoted him to the same position.

With the hires the organization has made this offseason, they are seemingly trying to recapture the magic the Yankees had when they built their dynasty in the 1990s.

Around the National League East

The Braves also had three players land on Baseball America’s top prospects list.

What can the Phillies expect from their starting rotation this season?

Nationals Park was ranked as one of the worst in the league.

Around Major League Baseball

It’s getting late early for the players and Major League Baseball to strike a deal and they can ill afford to keep dragging this out writes Ken Rosenthal.

The greatest baseball movie is always up for debate but which one had the best ending?

The Hall of Fame voting is almost over and while there could be some surprises there are a few on the ballot who deserved better from voters.

Perhaps some players would’ve fared better if some voters did not submit a blank ballot but is that an acceptable form of voting?

Jonathan India became the most recent player to switch his agent to Scott Boras.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague wrote about her experience rooting for the Buck Showalter-led Orioles while living in Baltimore.

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, The Captain by David Wright and Anthony DiComo was reviewed.

Number 7 on Amazin’ Avenue’s prospect list is Khalil Lee.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1984, the Mets lost Tom Seaver yet again when they left him unprotected in the free agent compensation draft and the Chicago White Sox selected him thus ending his time in New York for the final time.