Mets name Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for 2022 season

The Mets made their coaching staff for the 2022 official today, giving Buck Showalter his staff for the season—assuming it eventually gets underway as baseball continues to be in an ownership-imposed lockout.

Per the team’s release:

Glenn Sherlock will join the staff as Manager Buck Showalter’s bench coach, Eric Chavez will serve as hitting coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor and Joey Cora will serve as third base coach and infield instructor. Craig Bjornson joins the staff as the bullpen coach, while Jeremy Barnes has been promoted from Director of Player Initiatives to assistant hitting coach. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner will return for his third season with the team.

If Sherlock’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he was a member of the Mets’ coaching staff from 2017 through 2019. Hefner is the only coach from the 2021 staff who will return this year, while the other members of the staff are all newcomers.