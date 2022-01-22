Meet the Mets

The Mets officially finalized the coaching staff that will be serving under new manager Buck Showalter.

Francisco Alvarez could finally fill the Mets’ gaping hole at the catcher position if he manages to live up to his massive potential.

Gary Cohen might be most known for being the voice of the Mets, but he also is eager to continue his side gig of voicing college basketball games.

Around the National League East

The Braves have signed former Twins reliever Michael Tonkin to a minor-league deal.

Broadcaster Kevin Frandsen is moving to a different corner of the division, as the former Phillies broadcaster will now be in the Nationals broadcast booth.

After being acquired in a trade last summer, Keibert Ruiz will get the chance to serve as the Nationals’ everyday catcher in 2022.

Fish Stripes examined a few hitting prospects in the Marlins’ farm system who may be flying under the radar.

Around Major League Baseball

Jayson Stark of The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot along with explanations for his decisions.

On the one-year anniversary of Henry Aaron’s passing, MLB.com offered a timeline of his amazing life.

An automated strike zone will be used in certain Triple-A ballparks in 2022.

Ex-pitcher Sergio Mitre has received a prison sentence of 40 to 60 years for a gruesome crime (TW: SA).

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Right-handed pitcher Matthew Allan came in at number five on Amazin’ Avenue’s list of the top 25 prospects in the Mets’ farm system.

This Date in Mets History

Bernard Gilkey - who still holds the Mets record for most doubles in a single season with 44 - was acquired in a trade with the Cardinals on this date in 1996.