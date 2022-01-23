Mets Morning News: Anniversaries

Meet the Mets

Approaching the ten-year anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter, Mike Baxter recalls the impact that his famous catch had on the Mets and on his career.

Anthony Rieber of Newsday talked to original ‘62 Mets Hobie Landrith and Frank Thomas about the franchise’s beginnings as we approach its 60th anniversary.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post builds a 26-man Mets roster of only homegrown players.

Greg Prince of Faith and Fear in Flushing reacts to the Mets’ new coaching staff.

Around the National League East

Rachel Stuart Baker and Paxton Baker, minority owners of the Nationals, are selling their home in Chevy Chase, Maryland with a professional gym and locker room-style bathroom for $2.395 million.

Bobby Blanco of MASN wonders if Victor Robles can earn back a starting job in center field in 2022.

Talking Chop explores Carlos Correa as a free agent target for the Braves.

Allie Foster of The Good Phight argues that, like the Mets of late, the Phillies should shift to being more inclusive when it comes to number retirement.

Fish Stripes asks whether the Reds’ Jesse Winker is a viable trade target for the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman of the New York Post argues that baseball’s top prospects are the biggest victims of the ongoing lockout.

“He could have been as good as he wanted to be. He is one of the best prospects I had. Ever,” Buck Showalter said of Deion Sanders, who Showalter managed in Double-A.

Wladimir “Coco” Balentien announced on Twitter that he is retiring from Japanese baseball after playing for both the Yakult Swallows and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. In his MLB career, he spent time with both the Mariners and the Reds.

This Date in Mets History

Ralph Kiner was elected to the Hall of Fame on this date in 1975.