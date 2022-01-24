From Complex To Queens, Episode 152: The 2022 Top 25 Prospects List, Part III

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas begin the day discussing the signings that the Mets made this past week when the 2022-2023 international free agent period began. The team highlights who the Mets signed, the impact that their signing will have on the minor league system, and the impact that their signing will have on their individual lives and that of their families.

Following that, the team continues their discussion of the Amazin’ Avenue Mets Top 25 Prospects list. This week, they go over prospects 9 through 5, OF Alexander Ramirez, OF Nick Plummer, OF Khalil Lee, RHP JT Ginn, and RHP Matthew Allan.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!