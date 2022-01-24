Mets Morning News: Proposed

Meet the Mets

When the lockout eventually ends, J.D. Davis will be one of the most interesting Mets trade chip.

To mark the 46th anniversary of his Hall of Fame induction, the Mets re-upped their Kiner Korner of their virtual vault.

If you want Buck Showalter’s thoughts on the split careers of Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson, I have good news.

The pitching of Bartolo Colon’s son, Randy, has the former Cy Young Award winner thinking of another Mets teammate.

Around the National League East

Former Phillies GM Matt Klentak is heading to Milwaukee as a special assistant with the Brewers.

If the eventual CBA leads to the implementation of the National League DH, Talking Chop ponders the idea of Nelson Cruz, Atlanta Brave.

Around Major League Baseball

At some point today, Major League Baseball and the MLB Player’s Association will meet to discuss the PA’s response to the CBA offer.

Former Mets target and current Blue Jay Kevin Gausman let it be known unto the people that the Giants did not, at any point, make him a firm contract offer.

Sure, Mike Trout probably posted the eyes emoji about football, but imagine, just for a moment, that it was for some other reason.

This Date in Mets History

Please wish Former Future Mets Ace Scott Kazmir and everyone’s favorite inferior brother Mike Glavine a happy birthday, or else.