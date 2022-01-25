Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: SS Ronny Mauricio

Name: Ronny Mauricio

Position: SS

Born: 4/04/01

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Bats/Throws: S/R

Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic)

Considered one of the top rookies available during the 2017-2018 international signing period, the Mets and Dominican shortstop Ronny Mauricio agreed to a $2.1 million signing bonus for inking a deal with the organization, breaking the club record previously held by fellow Dominican shortstop Amed Rosario. The talented youngster made his professional debut in 2018, forgoing the Dominican Summer League completely and suiting up for the GCL Mets instead when their season began in late June. The 17-year-old hit .279/.307/.421 in the 49 games he played in Florida and was promoted to the Kingsport Mets to end the season and got into 8 games for them, hitting .233/.286/.333. The Mets were aggressive with Mauricio in 2019, promoting him to Columbia Fireflies for the season. The youngest plater in the South Atlantic League, Mauricio held his own as a whole, hitting .268/.307/.357 in 116 games, roughly in line with the.239/.316/.362 league average. What makes his season even more impressive is that he clearly tired as the season went on, as he hit .290/.333/.394 in 59 games in the first half and .244/.280/.320 in 56 games in the second half.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, he did not get to play in 2020, but he was invited to the Coney Island alternate site and the fall instructional league, where he impressed many in the organization. Mauricio turned heads in spring training 2021, having grown stronger and more muscular. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones and played 100 games in Coney Island, hitting .242/.290/.449 with 19 home runs, 9 stolen bases in 16 attempts, 24 walks and 101 strikeouts. Late in the season, he was promoted to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and appeared in 8 games, going 10-33 with 1 home run, two stolen bases in as many attempts, and a 2:11 walk:strikeout ratio.

Mauricio stands tall and open at the plate, holding his hands high and wrapping his bat behind his head. He swings with a moderate leg kick, using a long-levered swing that utilizes an efficient bat path through the zone and a loose finish. Mauricio has a propensity to swing at bad pitches, owing to an unrefined approach at the plate and a still-developing eye for spin. When he is able to make solid contact on a pitch, his above-average bat speed and natural strength allow him to punish balls, but his overly aggressive approach leads to too many weak grounders or pop ups. A switch hitter, Mauricio was better against left-handed pitchers than he was against right-handers in 2021, hitting .274/.313/.500 in 106 at-bats against southpaws and .231/.282/.430 in 286 at-bats against right-handers.

At shortstop, Mauricio reads the ball off the bat well and has a quick first step as a result, soft hands, a quick transfer, and a plus arm. He occasionally suffers from defensive yips, botching routine plays, but these issues seemingly occur when he tries to slow down his game to get in better position or make accurate throws rather than allowing his instincts and muscle memory to take over. Going forward, he may lose the ability to play shortstop at a high level, making him a better fit at third base, where his quick first step and plus arm would be assets. He is young and athletic enough to potentially play an outfield position as well, but to date he has yet to suit up professionally anywhere other than the infield.

