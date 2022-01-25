Meet the Mets

Manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler spoke to the media via Zoom about the coaching staff they have built and the 2022 season. In speaking of the current state of the team, Eppler said, “I know we’re good”.

Among other things, the two spoke about preparing for spring training that may or may not start on time and their lofty expectations and hopes for the current club.

Showalter and Eppler plan head down to Spring Training in early February, whether there’s an agreement or not.

The Mets also had an understanding with the Yankees on hiring Eric Chavez away from them, so the Yankees were not surprised.

Hiring Chavez is the start of the Mets’ new approach to fixing their hitting woes, writes Mike Puma.

Justin Toscano shared more takeaways from yesterday’s Zoom.

In case you missed it, here’s a full rundown on the current coaching staff.

Trevor May gave his Twitter followers a sneak peak at a new project he’s working on.

Athletics Nation bid a fond farewell to current Mets outfielder Mark Canha and his bat flips.

Ex-Mets outfielder Chris Young graduated from college three years after finishing his major league career.

Around the National League East

Ken Rosenthal believes either the Braves or Freddie Freeman could act very quickly once the lockout ends, which could end up changing the assumed narrative of the first baseman’s return to Atlanta.

It appears the Braves and the Athletics discussed a Matt Olson trade prior to the lockout.

Evan Macy looked at the best possible outcome for the Phillies coming out of the lockout.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and the MLBPA met yesterday in a heated meeting that lasted just over two hours.

The two sides will meet again today, which is a good sign.

A sliver of hope has finally emerged following yesterday’s talks.

The MLBPA has agreed to withdraw its proposal to allow for players to reach free agency before six years, and they modified their revenue sharing proposal as well as part of the negotiations.

Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers brought you the latest updates on the lockout negotiations and discussed whether fans should be worried.

Mike Axisa identified some dates that should serve as deadlines for spring training and Opening Day to start on time.

With some progress happening yesterday, Buster Olney wondered why it took so long for “measured theoretical concessions” to be made.

It’s clear that the fans are the biggest losers as the MLB lockout drags on, writes Brittany Ghiroli.

While the lockout continues, the Cubs are running a prospect camp in Arizona and also paying for housing, meals, transportation, and staffing.

Rachel Balkovec is the latest in a line of women who are shattering baseball’s barriers.

The Hall of Fame ballot will be revealed later today, and David Schoenfield explored whether David Ortiz would get in and what fate will be awaiting Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

Ortiz is the best shot at avoiding a Hall of Fame shutout this year.

Clinton Yates talked about the deep bond between baseball and the Bahamas.

Justin Choi explored the results of throwing fastballs down the middle.

Craig Goldstein shared some thoughts on the end of the sister city plan, the lockout, and something that’s been bugging him.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 152 of From Complex to Queens takes you through 9-5 on the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects list.

Meanwhile, infielder Mark Vientos came in at number 4 on the aforementioned list.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets held their inaugural Fan Fest on this date in 2020.