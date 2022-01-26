Meet the Mets

Former Met Billy Wagner received 52 percent of the vote on the Hall of Fame ballot with three years remaining.

There’s still plenty for the Mets front office and Buck Showalter to do once the lockout ends.

Former Met Jeff Innis is in the hospital in Houston fighting for his life, and you can view his GoFundMe here.

Around the National League East

The Braves and A’s discussed a potential Matt Olson trade before the owners lockout began.

The Marlins hired the Dodgers former athletic trainer.

Around Major League Baseball

David Ortiz was the lone player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens not making the cut in their final year on the ballot. You can see Ortiz’s reaction to being voted in here, and read his statement.

The Giants released a statement after Barry Bonds did not make the Hall in his last year on the ballot.

MLB labor talks took another step forward, though there some major concessions made with players not reportedly very happy.

The proposal included MLB accepting parameters for a pre-arbitration bonus pool for the top 30 WAR players.

There were some winners and losers from the Hall of Fame voting.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens still have a chance to get into the Hall of Fame via some alternative paths.

Carlos Beltran is one of many eligible for the first time on the ballot next year.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Ronny Mauricio is the next prospect up on our Top 25 Mets prospects of 2022.

In case you missed it, a new commenting system is coming to Amazin’ Avenue.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005 the Mets traded for first baseman Doug Mintkiewicz after not landing Carlos Delgado.