Meet the Mets

Billy Wagner did not make it to Cooperstown but he had some opinions about those who should.

Former Met Jerry Blevins also weighed in with his thoughts on how players in the game view steroid users including Robinson Canó.

Next year will be Carlos Beltrán’s first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, and while he was never linked to PEDs, he will forever be linked to another form of cheating that the voters will have to grapple with.

Despite being another big name on the market, there is slim chance Clayton Kershaw will be on the Mets this season.

Get to know 16-year-old Simón Juan who the Mets just recently signed to a $1.9 million deal.

Around the National League East

If the unthinkable happens and Freddie Freeman does not re-sign with the Braves, is Matt Olson potentially the solution at first base?

The Marlins were hit hard with injuries last year, so now they head into the 2022 season with a completely overhauled training staff.

Michael Conforto could be a good fit for the Phillies despite his disappointing season last year.

Around Major League Baseball

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are no longer eligible to be voted into Cooperstown but Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez would welcome them both into the club if they had made it.

Along with Beltrán, former Mets Francisco Rodriguez and R.A. Dickey will be joining him on the Hall of Fame Ballot in 2023 along with Jacoby Ellsbury, Matt Cain, Huston Street, Jayson Werth, Carlos Ruiz, and Andre Ethier among others.

The Padres added former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to their development staff.

Rich Hill is dismayed about the lack of progress in labor talks and thinks it is inevitable that spring training will be delayed.

Major League Baseball contracted quite a few minor league teams, so what happened in the aftermath once MLB left them high and dry?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brett Baty came in at number two on Amazin’ Avenue’s prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

Matz all folks. On this date last year Steven Matz was traded to Toronto in exchange for Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Díaz, and Josh Winckowski.