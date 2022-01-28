Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022

We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2022 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2022 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!
Here, then, is the full list, complete with links to each player’s write-up:
2. Brett Baty
4. Mark Vientos
6. J.T. Ginn
7. Khalil Lee
8. Nick Plummer
10. Jaylen Palmer
11. Hayden Senger
12. Calvin Ziegler
13. Eric Orze
14. Jake Mangum
15. Adam Oller
16. Dominic Hamel
17. Jose Butto
18. Josh Walker
19. Thomas Szapucki
20. Brian Metoyer
21. Junior Santos
23. Carlos Cortes
24. Levi David
25. Robert Dominguez
Amazin’ Avenue 2022 Top 25 Mets Prospects
|Rank
|Steve
|Lukas
|Ken
|Thomas
|Rank
|Steve
|Lukas
|Ken
|Thomas
|1
|Francisco Alvarez
|Francisco Alvarez
|Francisco Alvarez
|Francisco Alvarez
|2
|Mark Vientos
|Brett Baty
|Brett Baty
|Brett Baty
|3
|Brett Baty
|Mark Vientos
|Ronny Mauricio
|Ronny Mauricio
|4
|Ronny Mauricio
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mark Vientos
|Matthew Allan
|5
|J.T. Ginn
|Matthew Allan
|Matt Allan
|J.T. Ginn
|6
|Khalil Lee
|Khalil Lee
|Khalil Lee
|Mark Vientos
|7
|Nick Plummer
|Nick Plummer
|Nick Plummer
|Nick Plummer
|8
|Jaylen Palmer
|J.T. Ginn
|J.T. Ginn
|Khalil Lee
|9
|Matthew Allan
|Alexander Ramirez
|Calvin Ziegler
|Alexander Ramirez
|10
|Jake Mangum
|Hayden Senger
|Hayden Senger
|Hayden Senger
|11
|Alexander Ramirez
|Calvin Ziegler
|Alexander Ramirez
|Jaylen Palmer
|12
|Junior Santos
|Adam Oller
|Adam Oller
|Calvin Ziegler
|13
|Robert Dominguez
|Jaylen Palmer
|Jaylen Palmer
|Dominic Hamel
|14
|Jose Butto
|Eric Orze
|Eric Orze
|Adam Oller
|15
|Dominic Hamel
|Travis Blankenhorn
|Jake Mangum
|Josh Walker
|16
|Calvin Ziegler
|Jake Mangum
|Carlos Cortes
|Carlos Rincon
|17
|Hayden Senger
|Thomas Szapucki
|Travis Blankenhorn
|Eric Orze
|18
|Jose Peroza
|Brian Metoyer
|Thomas Szapucki
|Jose Acuna
|19
|Thomas Szapucki
|Jose Butto
|Jose Butto
|Junior Santos
|20
|Eric Orze
|Dominic Hamel
|Brian Metoyer
|Jose Butto
|21
|Brian Metoyer
|Carlos Cortes
|Dominic Hamel
|Dedniel Nunez
|22
|Levi David
|Stanley Consuegra
|Levi David
|Harol Gonzalez
|23
|Josh Walker
|Joel Diaz
|Kevin Kendall
|Jordany Ventura
|24
|Mike Vasil
|Carson Seymour
|Mike Vasil
|Carlos Cortes
|25
|Kevin Kendall
|Levi David
|Stanley Conseugra
|Jake Mangum
|26
|Robert Colina
|Kevin Kendall
|Robert Dominguez
|Jose Peroza
|27
|Stanley Consuegra
|Nick Meyer
|Junior Santos
|Mike Vasil
|28
|Joel Diaz
|JT Schwartz
|Josh Walker
|Thomas Szapucki
|29
|Willy Taveras
|Mike Vasil
|JT Schwartz
|Brian Metoyer
|30
|William Lugo
|Josh Walker
|Joel Diaz
|Travis Blankenhorn
As always, a special thanks goes out to our friends at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America, Fangraphs, and the countless others who have contributed to our collective knowledge of the Mets’ farm system through first-hand information or secondary sources. Another thanks goes out to the various photographers who have graciously allowed Amazin’ Avenue to use their shots over the years.
Last but certainly not least, the Amazin’ Avenue minor league team thanks our amazing community for their continued passion and enthusiasm. None of this would be possible—or needed—without your continued support.
Loading comments...