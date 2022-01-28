Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022

We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2022 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2022 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!

Here, then, is the full list, complete with links to each player’s write-up:

1. Francisco Alvarez

2. Brett Baty

3. Ronny Mauricio

4. Mark Vientos

5. Matthew Allan

6. J.T. Ginn

7. Khalil Lee

8. Nick Plummer

9. Alexander Ramirez

10. Jaylen Palmer

11. Hayden Senger

12. Calvin Ziegler

13. Eric Orze

14. Jake Mangum

15. Adam Oller

16. Dominic Hamel

17. Jose Butto

18. Josh Walker

19. Thomas Szapucki

20. Brian Metoyer

21. Junior Santos

22. Travis Blankenhorn

23. Carlos Cortes

24. Levi David

25. Robert Dominguez

Amazin’ Avenue 2022 Top 25 Mets Prospects Rank Steve Lukas Ken Thomas Rank Steve Lukas Ken Thomas 1 Francisco Alvarez Francisco Alvarez Francisco Alvarez Francisco Alvarez 2 Mark Vientos Brett Baty Brett Baty Brett Baty 3 Brett Baty Mark Vientos Ronny Mauricio Ronny Mauricio 4 Ronny Mauricio Ronny Mauricio Mark Vientos Matthew Allan 5 J.T. Ginn Matthew Allan Matt Allan J.T. Ginn 6 Khalil Lee Khalil Lee Khalil Lee Mark Vientos 7 Nick Plummer Nick Plummer Nick Plummer Nick Plummer 8 Jaylen Palmer J.T. Ginn J.T. Ginn Khalil Lee 9 Matthew Allan Alexander Ramirez Calvin Ziegler Alexander Ramirez 10 Jake Mangum Hayden Senger Hayden Senger Hayden Senger 11 Alexander Ramirez Calvin Ziegler Alexander Ramirez Jaylen Palmer 12 Junior Santos Adam Oller Adam Oller Calvin Ziegler 13 Robert Dominguez Jaylen Palmer Jaylen Palmer Dominic Hamel 14 Jose Butto Eric Orze Eric Orze Adam Oller 15 Dominic Hamel Travis Blankenhorn Jake Mangum Josh Walker 16 Calvin Ziegler Jake Mangum Carlos Cortes Carlos Rincon 17 Hayden Senger Thomas Szapucki Travis Blankenhorn Eric Orze 18 Jose Peroza Brian Metoyer Thomas Szapucki Jose Acuna 19 Thomas Szapucki Jose Butto Jose Butto Junior Santos 20 Eric Orze Dominic Hamel Brian Metoyer Jose Butto 21 Brian Metoyer Carlos Cortes Dominic Hamel Dedniel Nunez 22 Levi David Stanley Consuegra Levi David Harol Gonzalez 23 Josh Walker Joel Diaz Kevin Kendall Jordany Ventura 24 Mike Vasil Carson Seymour Mike Vasil Carlos Cortes 25 Kevin Kendall Levi David Stanley Conseugra Jake Mangum 26 Robert Colina Kevin Kendall Robert Dominguez Jose Peroza 27 Stanley Consuegra Nick Meyer Junior Santos Mike Vasil 28 Joel Diaz JT Schwartz Josh Walker Thomas Szapucki 29 Willy Taveras Mike Vasil JT Schwartz Brian Metoyer 30 William Lugo Josh Walker Joel Diaz Travis Blankenhorn

As always, a special thanks goes out to our friends at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America, Fangraphs, and the countless others who have contributed to our collective knowledge of the Mets’ farm system through first-hand information or secondary sources. Another thanks goes out to the various photographers who have graciously allowed Amazin’ Avenue to use their shots over the years.

Last but certainly not least, the Amazin’ Avenue minor league team thanks our amazing community for their continued passion and enthusiasm. None of this would be possible—or needed—without your continued support.