Mets Morning News: The bobbleheads will be in motion

Meet the Mets

In some of the most important Mets news of the offseason, each member of the best booth in baseball will grace a bobblehead during three different home game giveaways this Summer.

Mets legend Howard Johnson confirmed he will attend Old-Timers’ Day at Citi Field this season.

Signs indicate that the Mets are done with splashy moves this offseason, and will instead focus on small roster changes after the players and owners reach a collective bargaining agreement.

A poll of 22 current Hall of Fame voters reveals that Carlos Beltrán may receive at least 50% of the vote on next years’ ballot.

Around the National League East

Brave-for-a-season Gordon Beckham announced his retirement today.

Talking Chop expressed some understandable exasperation at the Freddie Freeman free agent fiasco.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB will not require minor league players to be vaccinated for the upcoming season, though coaches and staff must be vaccinated to maintain in-person contact with players.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers expressed concerns about MLB’s new housing policy, claiming it provides owners with cost-cutting opportunities.

UNITE HERE, an American union for hospitality workers, declared solidarity with the Players’ Association in their ongoing negotiations with MLB.

Former Pirates outfielder Gene Clines has died at the age of 75.

The Cubs, Padres, Giants, and Mariners are all expected to compete for Seiya Suzuki’s services for the 2022 season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The potential future franchise catcher topped our annual prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

A very happy 50th birthday to Mets legend, fashion icon, NPB showman, and current Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters manager Tsuyoshi “Big Boss” Shinjo!