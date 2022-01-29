Meet the Mets

According to a report by John Harper, Mets hitters may have struggled with the amount of analytic information presented to them in 2021.

The Mets are desperately hoping that new hitting coach Eric Chavez will be able to make a difference for the team’s hitters.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton offered some observations about the 2022 ZiPS projections for certain Mets players.

Ken Davidoff contemplated what the Mets’ approach should be as Jacob deGrom nears the opt-out clause in his contract after next season.

Former Mets reliver Jeff Innis is now back home in Atlanta in local hospice care.

Around the National League East

Top prospect and Atlanta-native Michael Harris II is excited to continue his development and eventually reach the majors with the Braves.

Jimmy Rollins suggested that the Phillies have lacked vocal leadership in recent years.

Nationals director of player development De Jon Watson opened up about his late father, famous blues musician Johnny “Guitar” Watson.

Around Major League Baseball

Carlos Beltrán is officially back in baseball, as he has been hired by the YES Network to join the broadcasting booth for a portion of the season.

Some of the minor league clubs who were jettisoned from the league when MLB cut the number of minor league affiliates made the best of their new circumstances as independent teams.

MLB.com picked a player in each organization who could shoot up the top prospect rankings by the time 2024 comes around.

The Padres have a number of interesting starting pitchers who could be available in a trade once the lockout ends.

Four minor league players have been suspended by the league for testing positive for Stanozolol.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The Amazin’ Avenue minor league squad put together their finalized list of the top 25 prospects in the Mets farm system.

This Date in Mets History

The game-winning RBI was retired as an official stat on this date in 1989, which cemented Keith Hernandez’s status as the permanent all-time leader in the stat.