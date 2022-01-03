Mets Morning News: Stagnant

Meet the Mets

With his suspension officially in the rearview mirror, Robinson Canó looked back on the learning experiences of 2021 and his readiness for 2022.

The Mets can’t acquire any players at the moment, but man can they purchase a good screen or 1,400.

Around the National League East

With Eddy Alvarez out of the equation, how are the Marlins going to replace his production and ability to win Olympic medals?

If he enters the Hall of Fame this summer, bronze Curt Schilling will be wearing an Arizona Diamondbacks hat, rather than that of the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

As the MLB lockout surpasses the one month mark, we are left with more questions and fewer answers.

The Chicago Cubs announced the passing of 14-year MLB veteran Larry Biittner.

If you ever wanted to stop at one baseball-related attraction in each of this country’s 50 states, maybe this is your year.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Eddy Alvarez signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“2022” - Mike Trout.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, the Mets said goodbye to Bobby Bonilla...at least as an active player.