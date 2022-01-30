Mets Morning News: Mets may still look for SP post-lockout

Meet the Mets

The Mets will still be in the market for starting pitching after the lockout, perhaps via trade, according to reporting from Andy Martino of SNY.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com listed the top ten moments of Mike Piazza’s career.

DiComo also told the story behind the famous Mercury Mets jerseys—simultaneously the worst and best jerseys of all time.

Former Met Edgardo Alfonzo was officially announced as the first manager of the new Staten Island FerryHawks.

“Based on my conversations with him, (Rocker) could be playing a little bit of baseball this year but it would be in an independent league but I’m still not sure about that,” said Kumar Rocker’s former college coach Tim Corbin.

Around the National League East

Before the Nationals pivoted to the Dodgers’ offer for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trading deadline last year, the Padres were in talks with the Nationals to acquire both players and Chris Paddack was reportedly “dangled” as part of that deal.

Lack of access to team employees like Phillies’ new hitting coach Kevin Long is especially detrimental to still-developing players, such as Alec Bohm, writes Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Around Major League Baseball

Fay Vincent argues in the Wall Street Journal that the character clause should be done away with when it comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Joel Sherman of the Post outlines three possible paths the Yankees could take to improve their roster after the lockout ends.

Andrew Simon of MLB.com takes a look back at the ten most notable instances of a player spending just one really great season with a team.

The appeal for MLB expansion has waned too much for it to be on the horizon any time soon, argues Patrick Dubuque of Baseball Prospectus.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to the manager of the 1986 Mets, Davey Johnson!