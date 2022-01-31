Mets Morning News: Loss

Meet the Mets

It was announced by Jay Horwitz that seven-year Mets veteran Jeff Innis died from cancer at home in Georgia at 59 years of age.

The Innis family’s GoFundMe is still collecting donations for the upcoming hospital bills and funeral expenses.

A 75th birthday seems like a good time to look back on the highlights of 1969 World Series Champion Nolan Ryan’s career.

For his 79th birthday, Mike Lupica reflected on Davey Johnson’s life in baseball.

Billy Eppler was the man who signed Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani back in 2017, so why not try again with Seiya Suzuki?

Tsuyoshi Shinjo is ready for his first spring training as a manager and he looks magnificent.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop looked at MVP Vote Getter Ryan Tepera as a viable bullpen candidate for the Braves when the lockout ends.

If Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates switches teams this offseason, there’s a good chance that the Marlins are the ones to give him that new home.

Around Major League Baseball

Masanori Murakami, the only Japanese ballplayer for the first 120+ years of MLB’s existence sat down for an interview to discuss his trailblazing life and career.

Vandalized by gunfire over the past few years, the marker at Jackie Robinson’s birthplace was replaced and rededicated in his honor.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, Ralph Kiner signed on to call games for the Mets, a position he would hold for over 50 years.