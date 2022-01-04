Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer talked about the lockout and fighting for MLB’s integrity in a Q&A with the Los Angeles Times.

Bryan Hayes has been promoted to Director of Baseball Development, while Drew Toussaint has been promoted to Assistant Director of Amateur & International Scouting.

There may be a lack of baseball news, but you can still get your weekly fill of Josh Lewin on the latest episode of Mets in the Morning.

Around the National League East

Tom Moore outlined 22 predictions for the 2022 Phillies.

The Good Phight played a game of what if and examined the outcome if Philadelphia had signed the right free agents last winter.

Talking Chop believes the Braves could stand to add a starting pitcher, despite having some internal options.

Around Major League Baseball

According to Bob Nightengale, there appear to be no talks on the horizon between MLB and the MLBPA. They have spoken twice since the lockout began.

Lockout talks are expected to heat up at some point this month. Here are four things to know when they eventually pick back up again.

Despite the ongoing lockout, there is still no shortage of storylines around the league, according to Ken Davidoff.

Once the lockout does end, here are the best free agents left on the market.

Rob Manfred was reportedly none too happy with some criticism levied at him by Ken Rosenthal on MLB Network in the months leading up to the 2020 MLB season. As a result, Rosenthal was fired from is position at the network after 12-plus seasons.

Rosenthal confirmed the news of his unceremonious firing on Twitter.

Former Met and current Angels hurler Noah Syndergaard responded to the news of Rosenthal’s firing with a gif from the critically-acclaimed 2004 sports comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Bleacher Report shared a New Year’s resolution for each of the 30 major league teams.

Prior to the lockout, the Yankees contemplated acquiring Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman to play shortstop, although former Mets GM Jim Duquette isn’t so sure about those rumors.

Alden Gonzalez explored a shifting AL West landscape.

Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from baseball in a tweet.

If you’re missing the sights and feeling of being at the stadium, Matt Monagan has you covered with some of baseball’s oddest ballpark quirks.

Former MLB reliever Jim Corsi recently received a terminal cancer diagnosis. In an interview, he talked about being at peace in the wake of the news.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The team behind From Complex to Queens started their prospects rankings with numbers 25, 24, and 23 in the Mets’ system.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Duaner Sanchez from the Dodgers in a four-player trade on this date in 2006. The reliever would play a pivotal role in the club’s success that season, until an unfortunate taxi cab accident cut his season short.