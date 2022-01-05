Meet the Mets

The Mets are close to adding Joey Cora to their coaching staff, as Cora will serve as the third base coach.

Buck Showalter is planning a visit to Port St. Lucie ahead of spring training to familiarize himself with the Mets’ facilities.

Meanwhile, the Mets are hoping Showalter can turn around the team as quickly as he has done so in his previous stops as manager.

SNY did a fun exercise of imagining what the Mets’ roster may look like during the 2025 season.

Around the National League East

Federal Baseball took a look at the Nationals’ offseason thus far and where things stand.

Fish Stripes looks at how many active players are remaining who played for the original Florida Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

Todd Helton has both a complicated and compelling case for the Hall of Fame writes Peter Gammons while revealing his own ballot.

The Cardinals canceled their winter warmup due to the lockout.

Once the lockout is over, the Yankees should go all out for Freddie Freeman says Pat Ragazzo.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The top 25 Mets prospects of 2022 countdown continued, with players 20-22 revealed yesterday.

This Date in Mets History

Tug McGraw passed away on this day in 2004.